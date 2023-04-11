Germany expels Chad’s ambassador after own envoy kicked out

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has ordered Chad’s ambassador to leave the country, responding to the central African nation’s expulsion last week of the German ambassador. Chad’s government on Friday gave German Ambassador Gordon Kricke 48 hours to leave, citing his “discourteous attitude” and accusing him of failing to respect diplomatic customs. A brief statement gave no further details about the reason for his removal. Kricke returned to Germany over the weekend. Germany retaliated on Tuesday against what it called “the unfounded expulsion of our ambassador.” Chad’s ambassador in Berlin, Mariam Ali Moussa, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and given 48 hours to leave.

