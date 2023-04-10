When exactly will India surpass China as most populous?

India is surpassing China’s population this month. Or it may happen in July. Or, maybe it’s happened already? Demographers are unsure when exactly India will take the title away from China as the most populous nation in the world because they are relying on estimates. But they know it’s going to happen soon, if it hasn’t already. China has had the world’s largest number of people since at least 1950, the year United Nations population data began. Each nation has more than 1.4 billion people. There’s more than bragging rights at stake — there are social and economic consequences. In India, that means a growing labor force and increasing economic activity.

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and SIBI ARASU Associated Press

