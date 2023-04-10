Mountain teams in Slovenia rescue climbers stuck in the Alps

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s emergency mountain teams say they have rescued four French citizens who were stuck in bad weather in the Alps. Monday’s operation on the Skuta mountain came a day after dozens of emergency officers used helicopters to rescue another five people swept away by an avalanche in an Alpine region further north. The five were part of a group of seven people attending a mountaineering course when the avalanche hit. Three people were seriously injured. The French citizens were unharmed. Slovenia’s rescue service has urged mountaineers to avoid climbing in bad weather.

