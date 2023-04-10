Military: Syria rocket attack on US base nets no casualties

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says a rocket attack has targeted a base in eastern Syria housing American troops causing no injuries or damage. The military said in a statement that one rocket struck the Mission Support Site Conoco in eastern Syria on Monday evening and another rocket was found at the attack point of origin. No one claimed responsibility. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, hinted that Iran-backed fighters based in eastern Syria might have been behind the attack. The U.S. has about 900 troops deployed in Syria.

