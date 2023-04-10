Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa dies at 27

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday. Figueroa was the son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, who died in 2015. Guardia wrote that Figueroa died of a heart ailment. Like his father Figueroa sang northern-inspired ballads backed by a norteño band. His hits included songs like “Yo sería”, “Ay amor” and “Volaré.” His survived by his mother, and his wife, singer and actress Imelda Tuñón, and their son. Funeral plans were not immediately announced.

