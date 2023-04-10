Kansas man sentenced in Capitol riot ‘ridiculously ashamed’
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man said he was “ridiculously ashamed” before he was sentenced Monday to four month’s incarceration for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan also ordered 48-year-old Kasey Hopkins to pay $500 restitution in a video conference hearing. Hopkins acknowledged during the hearing that he was sent to prison in 2002 for a rape conviction. After getting out, he said, he turned his life around. Chutkan praised Hopkins for undergoing “personal transformation,” but she said his involvement in the riot “boggled my mind.”