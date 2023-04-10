Colombian who made racist comments to VP will be sentenced

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A 62-year-old woman has been convicted of discrimination and harassment on for making racist comments about Colombia’s first Black vice president during an antigovernment protest last year. Luz Fabiola Rubiano pleaded guilty to the charges and will be sentenced by the judge on May 30. In Colombia, acts of discrimination are punishable with up to three years in prison, though judges can replace prison time with parole or house arrest. The small business owner from Bogota went viral in September after she railed against Vice President Francia Márquez on a video published by a local news site. Rubiano was protesting in front of Colombia’s congress.

