1 dead, interstate partially closed in Oregon after shooting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A shooting involving an Oregon State Police trooper has left one person dead and closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 5. Few details on the shooting Monday in Salem, Oregon, have been released. The Oregon Department of Transportation says northbound I-5 is closed for police activity. One southbound lane is also closed. The partial closure of the main highway connecting California, Oregon and Washington state has caused traffic jams. The Salem Police Department will take the lead in investigating the shooting. The slain person has not been identified.

