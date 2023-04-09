Proud Boys leaders’ Jan. 6 sedition trial inches to a close

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury will soon decide whether the onetime leader of the Proud Boys extremist group is guilty in one of the most serious cases brought in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Closing arguments could be as early as this week before jurors in Washington, D.C., decide whether to convict Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants of seditious conspiracy. Defense attorneys have argued that there is no evidence of a plan for the Proud Boys to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6. The case is expected to go to the jury after almost three months of testimony, dozens of witnesses and countless legal fights.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.