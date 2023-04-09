Official: Afghan special forces kill 2 IS fighters in raid

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A regional official says Afghan special forces killed two Islamic State fighters and arrested a third during an operation in the country’s west. The raid on the hideout in Nimroz province Sunday sparked a clash lasting 30 minutes. The official said there were no casualties among the special forces or civilians. He said some military equipment was seized. The regional affiliate of the IS group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has been the key rival of the Taliban since the religious group’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

