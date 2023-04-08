US deploys guided-missile submarine amid tensions with Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy has dispatched a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the Middle East. The deployment appears to be a show of force toward Iran following recent tensions. The Navy rarely acknowledges the location or deployment of submarines. A spokesman for the 5th Fleet based in the Gulf nation of Bahrain declined to comment on the submarine’s mission or what had prompted the deployment. He said Saturday that the nuclear-powered submarine, based out of Kings Bay, Georgia, would help “ensure regional maritime security and stability.”