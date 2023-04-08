Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts. State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The boy’s father, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, has been charged with operating under the influence. Police say additional charges related to the child’s death are expected.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.