Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undego surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team. Blumenthal says in a tweet that a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford, Connecticut. The 77-year-old Democrat says he is awaiting routine surgery on his femur scheduled for Sunday and expects a full recovery. Blumenthal is serving his third term in the Senate after being reelected in November.

