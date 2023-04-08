After strike, LA school district workers approve labor deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Unified School District workers have approved a contract to increase wages and provide better benefits for staffers after a three-day strike last month. The contract still needs to be approved by the district’s Board of Education. The contract covers bus drivers, cafeteria workers and teachers’ aides who serve the second-largest school district in the nation. The agreement came after a strike in which thousands of workers protested amid stalled contract talks with the district. The deal would include a bonus for employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded family health care benefits.

