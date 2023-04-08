2 Wisconsin police officers killed in traffic stop shooting

Two Wisconsin police officers were killed in a shooting during a traffic stop on Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it is investigating the shooting Saturday afternoon in Cameron, Wisconsin. The state justice department says in a statement that an officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 3:38 p.m. and at some point gunfire was exchanged with the motorist. The Chetek officer and another officer from Cameron were pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect in the shooting was taken to a hospital and later died. The names of the officers and the suspect were not immediately released.

By The Associated Press

