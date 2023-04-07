Washington shutters pot businesses due to old pesticide

SEATTLE (AP) — Cannabis regulators have halted operations at several outdoor pot farms and processing facilities on a stretch of former fruit orchards in north-central Washington state. Testing found high levels of chemicals related to a dangerous pesticide used decades ago. The sweeping action announced Thursday night has renewed concerns about pesticides in marijuana. It also has put dozens of people at least temporarily out of work. The businesses are in an area where fruit growers used the cancer-causing pesticide DDT before the U.S. banned it in 1972. Officials are working to identify any products the tainted marijuana was used in. They have asked the affected companies to issue recalls.

