Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids left a suicide note saying he “would rather rot in hell” than continue being controlled by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday. But the report from the southern Utah city of Enoch paints a picture of 42-year-old Michael Haight as a controlling and abusive husband. People interviewed by investigators said that Haight had lost his job at Allstate Insurance in nearby Cedar City, Utah before the murder-suicide. Those interviewed also said Haight remained living in the family home up to the tragedy even though his wife had filed for divorce.

