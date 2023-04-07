How Tennessee GOP’s majority used power to expel Democrats
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The expulsion of two Tennessee Democrats over a gun control protest is an extraordinary showcase of how the levers of single-party power in America’s statehouses can be pulled not only to shut down opponents, but also to punish them. The vote by Republicans this week to oust state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson went beyond the GOP’s typical ability to steamroll Democrats. The banishment put on display how Tennessee Republicans are able to maximize their parliamentary power behind a commanding majority. GOP leaders defended their actions as necessary, saying they sent a message that disruptive protests in the Tennessee House would not be tolerated.