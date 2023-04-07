Greek far-right party seeks to defy election ban

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A retired senior prosecutor in Greece has been named as the new leader of a far-right party as it seeks to sidestep a ban on its participation in an upcoming general election. Participation of the Greeks Party could potentially change the outcome of the May 21 election. Poll margins are tightening between the incumbent New Democracy party and left-wing opposition party Syriza. Parliament banned the Greeks Party on the grounds that the party’s founder is serving a prison sentence for membership in an extreme right party that prosecutors argued was a criminal organization. A government spokesman said Friday that officials would try to amend the ban to keep the Greeks Party from fielding candidates.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.