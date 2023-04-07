Ellie Goulding thinks we all need to be more selfish

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Throughout her career, Ellie Goulding has been candid about the drawbacks of fame. Although she remembers being a self-conscious teenager, Goulding said her struggles with panic attacks, anxiety and insecurity about how she looks were exacerbated in the early stages of her stardom. But as Goulding gears up to release her fifth studio album, “Higher Than Heaven,” on Friday the British pop star declared she is done caring what other people think. But even as she professes to put herself first, Goulding does want to use her clout to speak up for those “who don’t have a voice,” including the people most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and the planet itself.

