Bengals’ Joe Mixon recharged with pointing gun at woman

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened her in Cincinnati earlier this year. City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge “following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process” but did not provide further details. The statement also noted no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings “to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved.” A warrant for Mixon was issued in February. But it was dismissed in court the following day.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.