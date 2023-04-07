2nd man convicted in ’91 Hawaii killing seeks exoneration

HONOLULU (AP) — The brother of a Hawaii man recently released after more than 20 years in prison for the killing and rape of a tourist is now also seeking exoneration. Shawn Schweitzer, his brother and a third man were indicted for the 1991 death of Dana Ireland on the Big Island. After seeing a jury find his brother guilty, Schweitzer pleaded guilty in exchange for credit for about a year served in jail. In January, a judge ordered his brother released immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence, including DNA that belongs to an unknown male and not the three men who were convicted. Schweitzer’s attorney filed a similar petition this week outlining the same evidence.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.