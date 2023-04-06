Native activist LaDuke resigns from environmental group

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Native American activist Winona LaDuke has resigned as executive director of the Indigenous-led environmental group Honor the Earth after the organization lost a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a former employee. LaDuke announced her resignation Wednesday in a Facebook post, saying she failed the former worker by not responding sufficiently to her allegations against a coworker. A Minnesota jury awarded Molly Campbell $750,000 last week in her suit against the organization. LaDuke was a leader of the opposition to the Line 3 oil pipeline in 2021 and twice ran for vice president as Ralph Nader’s running mate on the Green Party ticket.

