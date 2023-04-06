Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in central Oklahoma
CARNEY, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake among a series of six tremors struck central Oklahoma. No injuries or serious damage were reported following the quakes that included a magnitude 3.3 and four smaller temblors and began early Thursday near the town of Carney, about 40 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry in the state, is sending inspectors to the area to investigate wells that inject wastewater from oil and gas production into the ground and have been linked to earthquakes.