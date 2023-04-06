In India, mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi
By K PRAVEEN KUMAR, Press Trust of India
KOCHI, India (AP) — Burrowed between mangroves and a bustling skyline, 70-year-old Rajan, who only uses one name, reminisces about his old home. For nearly sixty years, Rajan has lived comfortably among the trees in Mangalavanam forest in India’s southern Kerala state. Then the surrounding city of Kochi boomed as the state’s financial capital and swallowed up once-protected green areas and Rajan’s former home. “Now there are buildings all around and no wind,” said Rajan, adding that the towering concrete has made the city and forest stifling hot.