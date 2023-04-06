In India, mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi

KOCHI, India (AP) — Burrowed between mangroves and a bustling skyline, 70-year-old Rajan, who only uses one name, reminisces about his old home. For nearly sixty years, Rajan has lived comfortably among the trees in Mangalavanam forest in India’s southern Kerala state. Then the surrounding city of Kochi boomed as the state’s financial capital and swallowed up once-protected green areas and Rajan’s former home. “Now there are buildings all around and no wind,” said Rajan, adding that the towering concrete has made the city and forest stifling hot.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.