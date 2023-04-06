IMF head expects less than 3% global economic growth in 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund chief warns the world economy is expected to grow less than 3% this year, down from 3.4% last year, increasing the risk of hunger and poverty globally. Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday growth is expected to remain around 3% for the next five years, calling it the “lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990.” Georgieva says slower growth would be a “severe blow, making it even harder for low-income nations to catch up.” Georgieva also warns poverty and hunger could further increase, a dangerous trend started by the coronavirus pandemic. Georgieva’s comments come ahead of next week’s spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

