Fighting in Myanmar sends thousands fleeing to Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai media and officials say more than 5,000 people have fled from eastern Myanmar into Thailand in recent days as fighting between Myanmar’s army and armed resistance groups has intensified in the border area. They say ethnic rebels from the Karen minority, allied with guerrillas of the pro-democracy People’s Defense Force, attacked two Myanmar government outposts at the border. Myanmar’s ethnic minorities have been fighting for greater autonomy for decades, but armed conflict escalated sharply after Myanmar’s army ousted an elected government in February 2021. Clashes and air strikes along the border have triggered a sporadic exodus of Myanmar villagers into Thailand’s border provinces, where they are often offered temporary refuge before being sent back home.

