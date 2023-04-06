Buenos Aires airport turns into unofficial homeless shelter

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Jorge Newbery International Airport in the Argentine capital has practically become a homeless shelter at night. It’s a stark reflection of the rising poverty in a country where some of the world’s highest inflation rates are making it difficult for many to make ends meet. Ángel Gómez is one of about 100 people who sleep in the facility and start their day at dawn before the facility fills with travelers. He’s been living at the airport for about two years and says that the number of people joining him after the pandemic has been like an ” invasion.”

By VICTOR R. CAIVANO and NATACHA PISARENKO Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.