Poland scraps fencing event because of Russian participation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A fencing World Cup event in Poland has been canceled because the sport’s governing body decided last month to let Russians and Belarusians compete. The Polish Fencing Association says it will not host the Olympic qualifying event for women’s foil from April 21-23 in Poznan. The International Fencing Federation last month voted to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to resume competing after an exclusion of more than a year. More than 300 fencers then signed a letter of protest and the organizers of another World Cup event in Germany withdrew as hosts. French organizers canceled yet another event last week.

