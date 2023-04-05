Germany’s Lufthansa to sell catering business LSG Group

BERLIN (AP) — German airline Lufthansa says it has agreed to sell the remainder of its catering business to European private equity group Aurelius for an undisclosed sum. Lufthansa said the sale of the rest of its LSG Group business, which follows the sale of European LSG Sky Chefs activities to Gategroup in 2019, is part of its strategy to focus more on its core airline activities. LSG Group has about 19,000 employees and 36 joint ventures worldwide. The transaction is expected to close in this year’s third quarter.

