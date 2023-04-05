As Finland joins its ranks NATO ponders Ukraine’s prospects

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finland has joined NATO, abandoning a history of military nonalignment for protection from Russia under the organization’s security umbrella. But what of war-ravaged Ukraine? At their next summit in July, U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts want to offer Ukraine something more. They want to meet some of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s expectations more than a year into a war that has killed tens of thousands and driven millions from their homes. Membership, though, is out of the question for now. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine must first survive to be able to join. The 31 allies are working on ways to boost financial aid to help Kyiv better provide for its own security.

