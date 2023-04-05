Arkansas lawmakers OK restrictions on trans student pronouns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bill that would require parental approval for Arkansas teachers to address transgender students by the pronouns and names that they use is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk. The majority-Republican Senate approved the legislation Wednesday. It would also prohibit schools from requiring faculty and other employees to use the pronouns or name a minor student uses. The bill is among a wave of proposals that would formally allow schools to deadname transgender students or out them to their parents without consent. Opponents say it poses risks to those students and creates a new burden for teachers.

