A decade in the EU, Croatia aids Balkan hopefuls

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Croatia’s prime minister promises to redouble efforts to help other countries in the region join the European Union as it prepares to mark a decade of EU membership. Andrej Plenkovic made the pledge on a visit to North Macedonia. He praised the decision made last year to add Moldova, Ukraine and Bosnia to the list of EU candidate countries, but added that not enough progress had been made in integrating countries like North Macedonia and neighboring Albania.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.