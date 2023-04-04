Yiyun Li’s ‘The Book of Goose’ wins PEN/Faulkner award

NEW YORK (AP) — Yiyun Li’s “The Book of Goose” has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. Li will receive $15,000 for a prize that has previously been given to Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Deesha Philyaw, among others. On Tuesday, PEN/Faulkner judges praised her for writing “a dazzling, conventions-defying, nuanced novel.” The book follows two mischievous teenage girls in post-World War II France and their improbable literary success. The other PEN/Faulkner finalists were Jonathan Escoffery, for “If I Survive You”; Kathryn Harlan, for “Fruiting Bodies”; Dionne Irving, for “The Islands”; and Laura Warrell, for “Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm.” They will each receive $5,000.

