UN: Afghan female staff banned from work in eastern province

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. officials say that female Afghan employees of the United Nations have been banned from working by Taliban authorities in eastern Afghanistan. The U.N. mission expressed “serious concern” after its female staffers were prevented from reporting to work in Nangarhar province. Taliban spokesmen were not immediately available to comment and it was not immediately clear if the ban extended beyond Nangarhar province. The Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing power in 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan. Afghan women were barred from working at national and international non-governmental organizations. Women working for the U.N. were not included in the NGO ban.

