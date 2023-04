PANAMA CITY (AP) — A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck off Panama’s Pacific coast near the town of Boca Chica. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 5:18 local time (22:18 UTC) Tuesday at a spot about 44 miles (71 kilometers) south of Boca Chica. Panama’s civil defense office said there were no immediate reports of damages. But the office said the quake was felt on nearby Coiba Island.

