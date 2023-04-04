Sssssh! Dutch Schiphol airport will tone down the noise

THE HAGUE (AP) — Amsterdam’s Schiphol, one of the top airports in Europe, announced Tuesday it will turn down the noise and limit its pollution in one of the world’s most densely populated areas. The move immediately received plaudits from environmentalists but not from its biggest customer – KLM national airlines. With its plans, the airport will phase out all traffic between midnight and 5 a.m., ban private jets and the nosiest planes and abandon a project for an additional runway.

By RAF CASERT and MIKE CORDER Associated Press

