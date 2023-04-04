Pakistan court rules delay of provinces’ votes unlawful

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled that a decision to delay provincial elections was unconstitutional. Ali Zafar, the attorney for former prime minister Imran Khan’s Tahreek-e-Insaf party, said the three-member panel of judges ordered the elections held by May 14. The election body in March postponed the polls in Punjab until October 8, citing lack of funds and security. The decision comes months after after Khan’s party dissolved the regional assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a failed bid to force snap national elections.

