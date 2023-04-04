Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:25 AM

Officials reach deal to restart northern Iraq oil exports

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By YASMINE MOSIMANN
Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Officials say an agreement has been reached to resume oil exports from Iraq’s northern Kurdish region through a pipeline to Turkey. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, announced the deal at a press conference Tuesday in Baghdad. Iraq stopped sending nearly half a million barrels of oil through the pipeline last month. An arbitration process by the International Chamber of Commerce sided with Iraq in a long-standing dispute over the independent export of oil by the Kurdish regional government. Baghdad and Irbil have been at loggerheads over oil revenues for years.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content