North Dakota advances suite of restrictions on trans rights
By TRISHA AHMED
Associated Press/Report for America
The North Dakota Senate passed a series of bills on Monday that would restrict transgender people’s rights in sports, health care, schools, workplaces and daily life. Doctors would be prohibited from providing gender-affirming care to people under 18, and transgender girls and women wouldn’t be allowed to join female sports teams in grade school and college, under the bills. Senators also revived an effort to stop teachers and government employees from acknowledging the personal pronouns a transgender student or colleague uses. Republican lawmakers across the United States have pursued several hundred measures aimed at rolling back LGBTQ rights this year.