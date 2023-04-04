Mexican judge orders five held on homicide in migrant fire

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge ordered that three Mexican immigration officials, a private security guard and a Venezuelan migrant be held for investigation in connection with a fire last week at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico that killed 40 migrants. Mexico’s Federal Judiciary Council said after Tuesday’s hearing that the four people responsible for security at the Ciudad Juarez facility will be held on charges of homicide by omission and causing injuries, while the migrant who allegedly set the fire faces charges of homicide and causing injuries.

