In a first, EPA survey puts a number on lead pipes around US
By MICHAEL PHILLIS
Associated Press
A new survey of lead pipes across the United States estimates that Florida has more than any other state. The Environmental Protection Agency survey released Tuesday is important because it will be a factor in how $15 billion in infrastructure money will be doled out to find and replace such lines. It’s the first time the EPA’s annual survey has tried to estimate the number of lead pipes. Florida’s estimated 1.16 million pipes was surprising to one expert whose group had previously put the state’s total closer to 200,000. The EPA says it extrapolated from responses from water providers.