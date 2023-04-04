Greece’s opposition vows to legalize same-sex marriage

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leader of Greece’s opposition has promised to legalize same-sex marriage with full parental rights if he wins a general election next month, in a move that would make it the first predominantly Orthodox Christian country to do so. Alexis Tsipras, who heads the main left-wing opposition party, Syriza, said his government would grant same-sex couples the legal right to marry. Same-sex marriage is recognized across most of western Europe, but not in Italy and Greece where civil partnerships exist.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.