Greece’s opposition vows to legalize same-sex marriage
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leader of Greece’s opposition has promised to legalize same-sex marriage with full parental rights if he wins a general election next month, in a move that would make it the first predominantly Orthodox Christian country to do so. Alexis Tsipras, who heads the main left-wing opposition party, Syriza, said his government would grant same-sex couples the legal right to marry. Same-sex marriage is recognized across most of western Europe, but not in Italy and Greece where civil partnerships exist.