Hard cleanup: Montana train derailment spills beer and clay

PARADISE, Mont. (AP) — Crews could face a difficult task cleaning up a 25-car train derailment in western Montana that spilled numerous cases of beer as well as powdered clay beside a scenic river. Authorities say the derailment happened Sunday in a hard-to-reach spot beside the Clark Fork River. Some of the cars derailed in a tunnel with very little clearance. Montana Rail Link spokesperson Andy Garland says the only access is by traveling on the blocked train tracks or taking a boat across the river. Numerous cases of beer spilled on the river bank and a tanker car carrying butane ended up on its side, but did not leak. No injuries were reported.

