Businessman gets 8 years in prison for theft of COVID funds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who conspired with a now-former state lawmaker to steal federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the scheme. John Trasacco was remanded to custody on Monday following his sentence for wire fraud and attempted wire fraud convictions. A federal investigation found he conspired with former state Rep. Michael DiMassa to submit fraudulent invoices from two companies Trasacco controlled for goods and services never provided. The items and services, including cleaning a vacant school building were never provided. The companies received about $431,982.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.