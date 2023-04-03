Ali Wong, Steven Yeun serve up epic feud in Netflix’s ‘Beef’

Steven Yeun of “The Walking Dead” and “Minari” co-stars with Ali Wong in the new Netflix series “Beef.” It’s about an incident in a parking lot between two strangers that escalates to wild road rage and then a long-running feud where the two are obsessed with ruining one another. The show is created by Lee Sung Jin, who admits his own case of anger-while-driving sparked the idea. Yeun says portraying so much anger gave him a more Zen-approach offscreen. Wong adds that between takes there was laughing, joy and friendships made. “Beef” debuts on Netflix on Thursday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.