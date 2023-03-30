North Dakota governor vetoes transgender pronouns bill

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited public school teachers from referring to students by pronouns different from the sex assigned to them at birth. The bill said teachers could use a transgender student’s preferred pronoun only if the child’s parents and a school administrator approve. The Republican governor announced his veto Thursday in a letter to a fellow Republican in the State Senate. Explaining the veto, the governor cited free speech rights and teachers’ ability to use common sense. Lawmakers could override the veto, but there may not be enough support in the State House.

