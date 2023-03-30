Lawyer: Mexican official ordered migrants not to be released

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A complaint filed by a lawyer representing people connected to a fire that killed 39 migrants in a Mexican detention facility says the top Mexican immigration official in the state allegedly was informed by phone when the fire broke out and ordered that the migrants not be released. The official, retired Navy Rear Admiral Salvador González Guerrero, is the Chihuahua state delegate for the National Immigration Institute, Mexico’s immigration agency. The agency did not immediately respond to the request for comment about the allegations nor to a request to speak with González.

