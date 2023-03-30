52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific

MIAMI (AP) — More than 50 years after the orca known as Lolita was captured for public display, plans are in place to return her from the Miami Seaquarium to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest — where a nearly century-old, endangered whale believed to be her mother still swims. An unlikely coalition involving the theme park’s owner, an animal rights group and an NFL owner-philanthropist announced the agreement during a news conference Thursday. Moving the 57-year-old, 5,000-pound orca could take six to nine months and cost $12 million to $15 million. Jim Irsay is the owner of the Indianapolis Colts. He said he’s excited to be a part of Lolita’s journey.

By FREIDA FRISARO and GENE JOHNSON Associated Press

