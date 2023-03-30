2 police officers and a suspect wounded in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say two officers and a man with a gun were wounded in a shooting in Memphis on Thursday night. The Memphis Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call about a man with a gun at about 7:30 p.m. when all three were shot. The officers and the man were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting took place in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis. No further details were immediately released. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe into the shooting.

